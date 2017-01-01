Currently supported file types: zip, .png, .jpg, .html, .pages, .docx, .pdf, .numbers, .xlsx, .pptx, .rtf, .txt, .mp4, .mov, .aiff, .mp3, .wav, .psd, .caf, .md, .csv, .json, .js, with more to come!
Zipped has full support for Drag & Drop on iOS 11! Simply drop your ZIP/Files to ZIP into Zipped's box.
Quickly open up your ZIP file to see what's inside — and selectively share or save the contents
Zipped allows you to save your unpacked files, or ZIP file to the Files app on your iOS device, share them to any app, or even AirDrop!
Customize your Zipped workflow. You decide how to name your files — manual, or automatic. Choose to save your Unpacked files in a folder or individually.